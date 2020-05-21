Restrictions on the length of workplace meetings due to Covid-19 will be in place for the foreseeable future.

The Houses of the Oireachtas and the Courts are limiting sittings to under two hours, following HSE guidance, while the Health Minister will only appear at one Dáil committee meeting today, instead of two, due to the advice.

All meetings should end after a maximum of 2 hours, to reduce the risk of workers being close contacts, if someone in the room has the virus.

The death toll now stands at 1,571, while there have been over 24,300 confirmed cases.

In Mayo, 2 additional cases have been confirmed, bringing the number to 558, there are 7 additional cases in Galway at 445, Roscommon is up one to 308, no change in Sligo at 129 confirmed cases and 2 additional cases in Leitrim bringing the number to 82.