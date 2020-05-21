Nurses at Mayo University Hospital claim the crossover of staff between Covid-19 patients and non-Covid patients has continued up to this week, despite a claim by the Saolta Hospital group that this practice had ceased a month ago.

Following concerns highlighted last month by Castlebar Councillor Michael Kilcoyne about staff working with both positive and negative patients, Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta group, told Midwest News that this practice had been discontinued after 21st April.

However, nurses this week say that, while they're wearing PPE gear at all times, they're still treating both Covid and non-Covid patients during their shifts.

Councillor Kilcoyne, who's Cathaoirleach of the Castlebar Municipal District, is now calling on the Minister for Health to investigate what's going on at the Castlebar hospital, with the aim of preventing the further spread of the virus.