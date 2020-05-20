A new drive-through test facility for coronavirus has opened today in Castlerea.

The HSE has confirmed to Midwest News that, in line with their plans to increase Covid-19 testing, a new facility has opened today at the Castlerea Fire Station, which has been closed as a fire station for the past three years.

The HSE says this new drive-through test facility will replace the current test centre at The Lodge at Roscommon University Hospital.

The test centre at Castlerea Fire Station is the third drive-through test centre in the region, along with McHale Park in Castlebar and Galway Airport.