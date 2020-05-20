A Galway restauranteur and the CEO of Center Parcs in Longford are among the members of a new Tourism Recovery Taskforce, dedicated to spearheading economic recovery for the tourism sector.

Minister Shane Ross says tourism is Ireland's largest indigenous employer, and is central to the economic and social health of the nation, while acknowledging that the tourism sector has been near-decimated by the Covid-19 crisis.

In order to ensure the tourism sector can emerge from this pandemic, ready for business, Minister Ross has announced the formation of a dedicated Tourism Recovery Taskforce, made up of leaders from varying sectors of the industry, who will work together to deal with the challenges ahead.

The new taskforce will be chaired by Ruth Andrews, CEO of the Irish Tour Operators Association.

The board also includes Eimear Killian, General Manager of Galway restaurant The Brasserie on the Corner, Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs in Longford and John McLaughlin, CEO of North & West Coast Links Golf.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland and Paul Kelly CEO of Failte Ireland are also on the board, as well as hoteliers and representatives from the tourism and aviation industries.

The new Taskforce, who are giving their services voluntarily, will prepare a Tourism Recovery Plan, setting out recommendations on how best the Irish tourism sector can adapt and recover in the changed tourism environment as a result of Covid-19.

The plan will identify priority aims and opportunities for the sector for the next 3 years.