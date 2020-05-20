A Lotto prize won two months ago in Roscommon Town has yet to be claimed.

The ticket was sold at McNeill's Foodstore in Roscommon on Saturday 14th March, and is worth over €96,000.

Shop owner Liam McNeill has taken to social media to appeal to customers to check their old tickets, in case they're the lucky winner.

Mr McNeill says that, with all the upheaval since then due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ticket may have been misplaced, and he's urging people to check their pockets, wallets, handbags and car glove compartments.