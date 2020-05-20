Surgical gowns, which were part of a consignment of faulty PPE sent from China to the HSE, are being modified at three HSE Mental Health Service Training Centres across Co Roscommon to make them useable.

On arrival from China, the sleeves of the surgical gowns were too short to provide the required protection to healthcare workers, potentially putting them at risk of infection.

However, Assistant Chief Ambulance Officer with the HSE West Gabriel Glynn realised a template could be built and used to extend the length of the sleeve, to provide the necessary protection for front line workers.

The Mental Health Training Centres in Boyle, Castlerea and Roscommon then stepped up to the plate, as they had access to sewing machines, as well as the expertise and capacity required for the job.

A small batch of the surgical gowns were modified, and once checked and verified as safe and secure, the teams in the four training centres got to work.

Since the initial delivery 4 weeks ago, close to 1,000 surgical gowns have been modified, and distributed to frontline healthcare workers.