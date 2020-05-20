A Mayo TD is calling on Government to sort out the anomaly where women returning from maternity leave are not entitled to the Covid-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

The scheme enables employees to receive State supports through their employer's payroll in circumstances where the employer is negatively impacted by the pandemic.

However, Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh says it's grossly unfair that some 10,000 women are not eligible for the temporary wage subsidy scheme, just because they're returning from maternity leave ...