The cancellation of the 2020 Croagh Patrick pilgrimage was announced yesterday by the Administrator in Westport, Fr Charlie McDonnell.

The event has been cancelled due to public health concerns and the practicalities of adhering to social distancing rules during the climb.

The decision was made after extensive consultation with the many groups that are involved in the annual event that attracts thousands of pilgrims each year, on the last Sunday in July.

However, Archbishop Michael Neary will celebrate the vigil Mass in Westport on Saturday 25 July at 6:30 pm which will be offered for the intentions of all who intended to make the pilgrimage.

Prayer intentions can be emailed at any time to reek or by post to Westport Parish, Co Mayo.



The Mass will be live-streamed on the parish Facebook page ‘St Marys Church Westport’ which can be accessed on www.westportparish.ie

Archbishop Neary says “the National Pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday is an important annual occasion for many people, and it has a long and distinguished history.

This year, however, having consulted with the various statutory and non-statutory bodies involved in the Reek pilgrimage, having in mind the Government’s “Roadmap” for emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, and accepting the clear public health advice offered, it is necessary to cancel the 2020 National Pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick on 26 July”.