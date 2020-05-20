Funding of over half a million euro has been allocated for improvement works at four piers and harbours in Co Mayo.

Roonagh, Killala and Blacksod piers and Ballina Harbour will all benefit from the funding, which will be allocated through Mayo County Council to improve and enhance the facilities for fishing-related activities.

The Minister for Rural & Community Development Michael Ring says the Government will provide 75% of cost of the approved projects, with the county council providing the balance....