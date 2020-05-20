Employers will no longer be told about their workers Covid-19 test results.

Yesterday, the HSE confirmed the issue had been taking place in some 'exceptional' circumstances.

However, it now says the practice is being suspended as it seeks advice on the matter from the data protection commissioner.

Following a further 16 deaths yesterday, the death toll from the virus now stands at 1,561, and there are 24,251 confirmed cases - including an additional 51 cases confirmed yesterday evening.

The number of confirmed cases in Mayo is up 4 since yesterday at 556, with 438 confirmed cases in Galway, 307 in Galway- that's an increase of 6 cases - 307 cases in Roscommon, up 3, 129 in Sligo - unchanged from the previous day - and up one in Leitrim to 80 confirmed cases.

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten has welcomed confirmation that the HSE is to suspend its practice of sharing medical results with employers before workers, but again questioned why this practice was used in the first instance.

Deputy Naughten, who first raised this issue in the Dail last week, says the key question that remains unanswered is why did the HSE disregard data protection laws regarding medical test results.

He believes it's because those responsible either wait weeks for the contract tracing system to inform staff of their results, or try to get the information out quickly to the employer in order to reduce the spread of the infection.

The Independent TD claims this breach of data protection has occurred because the current contract tracing system in not working.