Mayo County Council has delayed the reopening of the Croagh Patrick carpark at Murrisk.

This comes following confirmation this morning that the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage, which takes place on the last Sunday in July, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus.

While carparks are allowed to open at certain beaches and outdoor facilities under phase one of the roadmap for reopening Ireland, Mayo County Council has decided that opening the carpark at Croagh Patrick, at such an iconic tourist attraction, could encourage large numbers of people to travel outside the 5km restriction, and possibly create a situation where social distancing would be difficult.

Mayo County Council says they've decided not to reopen the car park at this time, and says the decision was made with the health and safety of people in mind.

In a statement, the council also said they do not want to place any additional pressures on first responders by them having to respond to potential incidents arising from increased usage of the mountain.