The Data Protection Commission is examining complaints it has received in relation to Covid 19 test results being made available to employers before staff members.

It centres on tests carried out at certain facilities.

Individuals have expressed shock and upset at receiving their results from managers, rather than the HSE.

The Chief Medical Officer has said the practice whereby the HSE is giving employers the Covid-19 test results of their employees is "a breach of confidentiality".

Dr Tony Holohan told the Dáil's Covid-19 committee meeting today that "employers should not be receiving result for employees".

Confirmation that test results were shared with employers before employees clearly shows that basic data protection rights of individuals were ignored by the HSE, says Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten.

He has given examples of staff in meat plants and nursing homes who were informed of their Covid test results by their employer.

The Independent TD says this cannot be tolerated, and results should be provided directly to those tested as soon as they become available.