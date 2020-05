Irish Water and Roscommon County Council are carrying out emergency repairs to a burst watermain, which is impacting on customers in Cloonfad, Clooneish and surrounding areas of south Roscommon.

Consumers in these areas may experience low water pressure or outages this morning and until about 2.30 this afternoon.

Irish Water says it may then take 2 or 3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers.