Argos has reopened some of its stores, as part of the easing of restrictions, for online reservation orders only.

The Argos stores at Hopkins Road in Castlebar, Headford Road in Galway and Cleveragh Retail Park in Sligo have reopened but only for online reservations and the company says customers will have to observe social distancing, which may mean queues outside stores.

Argos, Woodies and B&Q are among the large retail outlets that reopened yesterday in phase one of the roadmap to exit Covid-19 restrictions, while Harvey Norman has reopened for home appliances and essential technology.