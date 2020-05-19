The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council has called on the executive of the local authority to immediately restore funding under the GMA fund, a fund that provides important monies to a wide variety of voluntary and community groups.

Speaking to Midwest Radio News today Brendan Mulroy insisted that his colleagues in West Mayo are not accepting the position of Council Directive of Services Catherine McConnell, who yesterday told the Belmullet/ Westport Municipal District meeting that the 465,000 euro fund for their municipal district is paused.

She explained that the monies are simply not there at present to pay out the funds approved to the variety of successful applicants under the funding scheme. She said that does mean that it will never be paid out, but with Mayo County Council losing 1.75 million euro in income per month during the present pandemic – it’s not clear now, where the money will be found.

Despite her explanation councillors in west Mayo insisted on approving the funding in their area and said the motion will come again before the complete meeting of Mayo County Council next month, and they were confident that their colleagues in the other three municipal districts in the county will support the motion.