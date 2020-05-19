Mayo Fine Gael Minister Michael Ring told Midwest Radio News this morning that he may have to consider not speaking at private parliamentary party meetings in the future, after he found himself extensively quoted from yesterday’s private meeting of Fine Gael.

He expressed his disappointment with any colleague, that obviously decided to leak content to the media during a closed gathering of the party.

According to a story in today’s Irish Times, Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring is understood to have told the yesterday evening’s meeting that the grassroots of the party don’t want the proposed coalition with Fianna Fáil and that the general public don’t have an appetite for it either.

He is also understood to have said that Fine Gael needs to prepare its candidates for an election as quickly as possible.

Minister Ring says he will not comment on any of those leaked statements, but rather says he will express his opinion publicly when it’s the right time, and when the process of government formation talks are complete and the agreed programme for government goes to party members for consideration