Reek Sunday 2020 has been cancelled.It’s another casualty of the Covid 19 pandemic

Local administrator Fr Charlie McDonnell appeals to pilgrims to respect what he terms “the difficult decision”.

The decision has been taken after extensive consultation with the many community groups that organise the annual event that takes place on the last Sunday in July.

Respecting the government’s national Covid-19 restrictions and protecting public health were, according to Fr Charlie, the leading reasons for the cancellation of this year’s pilgrimage.

This morning he explained the cancellation to Midwest News.