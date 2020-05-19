Aldi has now submitted an official planning application for a new store to develop the Deanwood Hotel site in Ballina , a premises that has been derelict for many years.

The German company has applied to Mayo County Council for permission to demolish the former hotel , and construct a single-storey discount foodstore on the site.

The plan also provides for 82 car parking spaces, and access from Bury St and Teeling St.

Aldi already operates stores in Ballinrobe, Claremorris and Castlebar with a new store under construction in Belmullet.

However, the Covid-19 restrictions have delayed work on the Belmullet store.

Local Fianna Fail TD Dara Calleary says the new development has the potential to greatly add to the streetscape of the town centre and act as a further shopping attraction.

Subject to approval the store is due to open in 2022.