While nationally the number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 falls significantly, it continues to rise in Mayo - with 5 additional cases yesterday.

The figures announced yesterday evening show 4 more people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, while 88 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

1,547 people have so far lost their lives here, while there have been 24,200 confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Mayo now stands at 552, 432 in Galway, 304 in Roscommon, 129 in Sligo and 79 in Leitrim.

The country's top health officials will appear before TDs this morning, to answer questions over their response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The chief medical officer, the HSE CEO and Department of Health secretary-general will attend a special Oireachtas Covid-19 committee this morning, despite concerns over social distancing.

Former HSE chief Tony O'Brien had questioned whether the top three health officials in the country should take part in lengthy sessions with TDs in Leinster House.

But Dr Tony Holohan says they'll make sure today’s meeting is held in a safe manner.