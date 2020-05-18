Councillors in the West Mayo Municipal District were informed today that the GMA funding for 2020 - which provides grants for community and voluntary organisations - has been "paused".

Council officials said the funding approved by councillors will not be paid out for now, as Mayo County Council does not have the income to pay the grants.

The issue was discussed this afternoon at the monthly meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District, which took place in Castlebar.

We'll have a full report from Teresa O'Malley on Evening Edition.....