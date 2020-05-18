Workers who are returning to work today, and who had been claiming the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment are advised to close their claim for the payment today, to make sure they will not lose out in getting their payment for this week.

The payment is due tomorrow.

The Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection says workers who will be returning to work anytime after today should close their claim for the PUP payment on the actual date that they start back at work.

The easiest way to close a claim for the unemployment payment is online at www.mywelfare.ie

The Department also operates a helpline at 1890 800 024.