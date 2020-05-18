Funding which was allocated for agricultural shows this year can be used in 2021, where shows are being cancelled due to Covid-19.

That's according to the Mayo-based Minister for Rural & Community Development Michael Ring.

Minister Ring says that, late last year, he allocated €600,000 to the Irish Shows Association to support about 120 agricultural shows around the country.

As a result of Covid-19, the association has recommended the cancellation of all shows until restrictions are lifted.

Minister Ring says any agricultural shows that can take place safely later this year can continue to use the funds available to them, but for shows that are cancelled, he has asked the Irish Shows Association to hold the funding in trust, to be used in 2021 if the show goes ahead.