The flu vaccine is being made available free of charge for children aged 2 to 12 years of age.

Health Minister Simon Harris has also announced that at-risk groups, aged from 6 months to 69 years can also get the vaccine free of charge.

Minister Harris says a resurgence of Covid-19 during the coming flu season could present a challenge for healthcare services, so his Department officials are working with the HSE to expand the seasonal flu vaccination programme for next Winter.

The Minister says flu is a potentially fatal illness, and he wants to ensure that the most vulnerable in our communities are protected.

Sligo-Leitrim FG TD Frank Feighan has welcomed the expansion of the flu vaccination programme....