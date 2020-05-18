Queues have been reported outside a number of business premises in Castlebar this morning, as today marks the first phase of easing the Covid-19 restrictions.

Garden centres, DIY stores, golf courses and tennis courses have opened, construction workers have returned to some building sites, and car showrooms are open for sales, service and repair.

Woodies DIY in Castlebar reported a busy morning, with a large queue outside the store.

Meanwhile, an infectious diseases specialist is warning of the danger of another wave of Covid-19 cases, as the country eases restrictions.

About 20,000 retail staff and thousands of outdoor workers are returning to work today.

It comes as the number of cases reported in Ireland yesterday reached its lowest since mid-March.

But Professor Jack Lambert is urging people to be cautious as phase one of the roadmap begins.