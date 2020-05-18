Cong Abbey in Mayo is one of a number of tourism heritage sites reopening to the public today, under the first phase of easing Covid-19 restrictions.

The OPW has announced a gradual reopening strategy , ensuring that sites can only reopen where it is possible to do so in accordance with public health guidance and the Return To Work Safety Protocol.

Social distancing will apply and visitors are reminded of the 5km distance limit.

The walled garden at Portumna Castle in Galway is also partially reopening from today - it's one of a number of facilities across the country that have reserved mornings for those who are cocooning.

In relation to other tourism sites operated by the OPW, the grounds of the Ceide Fields Visitors Centre in north Mayo are scheduled to reopen in phase two, on 8th June, while Boyle Abbey in Co Roscommon and Dún Aonghasa on Inis Mór in Co Galway will not reopen until the fourth phase on July 20th.

Other sites remain under review.