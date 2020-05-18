Gardai are investigating after fire equipment, with an estimated value of over €2,000 was taken from the scene of a blaze in Gorthaganny while the fire service were dealing with a gorse fire.

Units of Ballaghaderreen, Ballyhaunis, Charlestown and Swinford Fire Services were called to the scene of a bog fire, shortly after 5.30 p.m on Saturday evening.

The fire caused considerable damage to wildlife and bogland over what’s believed to be a two kilometre, before the blaze was brought under control

While the emergency services were dealing with the fire, Midwest News understands that lighting, tools and other fire fighter equipment was taken from the scene at around 8pm.

While the equipment in question was recovered yesterday, Gardai in Ballaghaderreen are continuing with their investigations.