The Trade Union Federation is calling on building firms to ensure workers are given maximum protection when they return to work today.

The union which includes SIPTU, BATU and CONNECT says employees need written assurances on how the safety regulations will be monitored.

It wants to ensure there's no repeat of construction workers being penalised for raising safety issues on sites, as as happened in the past.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, John Regan says an agreement's needed with employers to ensure the Government's protocols protect workers: