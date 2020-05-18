The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party will meet to discuss government formation today.

The negotiations themselves will also resume this morning, with a focus on housing.

A row broke out between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over the weekend, after it emerged plans were being drawn up by the Department of Housing about how a general election would be held during the pandemic.

Fianna Fáil TDs Barry Cowen and Thomas Byrne hit out at the plans - but Fine Gael claimed their attacks were 'unwarranted'.

But today government formation talks will continue, entering their second week.

The Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Greens' negotiating teams will discuss housing this morning.

Climate change, defence, foreign affairs and local government are on the agenda for later in the week.

Party leaders Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan will also meet today to assess the progress made so far.