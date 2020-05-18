Ireland is slowly starting to reopen this morning after weeks of Covid-19 restrictions.

Health officials are urging people to be cautious as phase one of the roadmap gets under way.

From this morning hardware, electrical, IT and phone sales shops will all reopen.

Garden centres and farmers markets are also opening their doors - as are opticians and hearing test centres.

Those who work outdoors are back on site - like gardeners and construction workers.

And car and bike repair shops can reopen along with with car sales.

Outdoor sports like tennis and golf can resume.

People not from the same house can now gather outdoors in groups of four .

Everything from shopping to sport has to be done with social distancing in place.