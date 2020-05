10 more people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,543 COVID-19 related deaths in the country.

64 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,112.

There are five new cases in Mayo bringing the total to 547, Galway has 418, Roscommon 301, Sligo 129 and Leitrim has 79.