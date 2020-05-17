A concerted effort should be made to secure the All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil for county Mayo in 2023/24. That’s the view of the Cathaoirleach of Westport/Belmullet Municipal District Christy Hyland.

The Independent councillor made the proposal at this week’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council and his proposal was supported by the authority.

A number of north Mayo councillors suggested that if the All Ireland Fleadh in 2023 was located in Ballina - it would be a great coup in the year that the town will be celebrating 300 years in existence.

In the 1990s Ballina successfully hosted the international event that annually attracts in excess of 10,000 people.

Cathaoirleach Hyland believes Westport would also be an ideal venue, and has already been speaking to local Ceoltas representatives to discuss how an application can be made to host the occasion.

He spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa about the proposal