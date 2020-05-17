On the Saturday of the Mayo Bank Holiday weekend just past, virtual Mayo Day 2020 took place.

It was a virtual event due to the national pandemic lockdown that the country was, and remains in.

Hosted by Mayo County Council, the success of Mayo Day this year is measured in different ways, but among the indicators of its success was its online performance where it was trending Number One in Ireland by 12.30 pm in the afternoon on the day and retained that spot until after 5pm.

Details of the cost and impact of the day was outlined to councillors, earlier this week, at the authority’s monthly meeting, by Head of Communications at Mayo county Council, Martina Hughes.

She says the virtual event cost the authority approx 20,000 euro and its estimated return value in raising the county’s profile locally, nationally and internationally was 200,000 euro.

Martina has been speaking to Midwest News about the 6th successive year of Mayo Day, but a very different approach, due to necessity this year.