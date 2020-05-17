The owner of a Galway car dealership believes car emission reduction targets in the Climate Action Plan are 'totally unrealistic'.

James McCormack is the owner of Western Motors in Ballybrit, County Galway and is the Western Region representative for the Irish Car Carbon Reduction Alliance.

The ICCRA representative highlighted that the CAP targets are based on 840,000 Electric Vehicles being on Irish roads by 2030, when currently there are only about 1% of the target on our roads.

The Managing Director at Western Motors Ltd thinks Ireland should follow the EU climate timeframe of 2040 to reach Electric Vehicle goals as the continent manufacture the majority of Irish cars.

Mr McCormack told Midwest News that technological advancements could bring internal combustion engines close to zero emissions by 2030, allowing for climate emission targets to be met more gradually.