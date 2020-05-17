The country's Chief Medical Officer says yesterday was the first time we've seen the number of confirmed cases of coronvirus fall below 100 since mid-March.

There were 92 new confirmed cases of the virus.

Another 15 people have died in the Republic, bringing the death toll to 1,533.

The number of cases across the province sees 542 in Mayo, 412 in Galway, 300 in Roscommon, 129 in Sligo and 79 in Leitrim.

Dr Tony Holohan says these numbers show we have all learned and adopted new behaviours of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distance.

He says they will serve us well as we work together to re-open retail, business and society.