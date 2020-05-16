The Local Enterprise Office will play a major role in local businesses getting back up and running once restrictions are lifted.

Ballinrobe Councillor Michael Burke told this week’s County Council meeting that the LEO Office should contact every rate payer in the county to assist them.

A Restart Grant will be available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5m and who employ less than 51 people.

The small businesses eligible for the funding must have been closed or suffered a 25% reduction in turnover up the end of June.

Minister Michael Ring announced the scheme saying it will be equivalent to the rates bill of the business in 2019 and will range from €2,000 to a maximum payment of €10,000.

Cllr. Burke says that LEO needs to encourage small businesses to reopen with the easing of restrictions.