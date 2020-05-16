Members of the Mayo Fire Service are currently at the scene of a forest fire in the Swinford area.

The fire broke out at a Coillte plantation in the Midfield area earlier this afternoon and the alarm was raised at around 2pm.

One unit of the fire service are currently at forest plantation blaze and a spokesperson told Midwest News that it is believed to be under control.

A fire broke out in the same general area on Thursday, which required four fire units, a water tanker and a helicopter to bring the flames under control.