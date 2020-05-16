Three people in Erris are running 600km this month to raise funds for the Belmullet Hospital Comfort Care Fund.

The event is being organised by Mai Sweeney whose Grandmother recently passed away at the hospital but the family were overwhelmed with the fantastic care she received.

Mai is joined on this fundraising initiative by Shaun McGarvey and Ailish Sweeney.

Proceeds raised will go directly to Belmullet Hospital and the needs of the patients.

People can donate by going on to Go Fund me and searching for 600K for May Charity Run.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/600K-for-may-charity-run?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet