There is an immediate need for a helpline to be set up where a bereaved person can speak directly to a psychologist or a bereavement counsellor to deal with the very different funeral service for any loved one during the present pandemic lockdown.

That’s the view of the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District Michael Kilcoyne. The Cathaoirleach made the proposal at this week’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council.

At the meeting, councillors expressed their sympathies generally to anyone in Mayo who has lost a close relative or friend during the present Covid-19 restrictions and have had to endure an extensively reduced funeral service for him/her.

“Irish people have always done funerals very well”, the Cathaoirleach explained, “and not being able to be physically comforted by friends, colleagues and extended family members when a person is grieving, is not natural and is likely to have a long term impact on immediate family members.

Many grieving people need help now, and cannot cope for an indefinite period waiting to celebrate their loved ones life, and could possibly benefit by contacting a telephone helpline that had access to grief counsellors/ psychologists”.

Michael Kilcoyne is a funeral director by profession and he’s been speaking to Midwest News about the extra trauma with death at present.