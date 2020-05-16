The Vice President of the European Parliament says she's concerned by the lack of progress being made in Brexit negotiations.

This weeks talks between the UK and EU ended with disagreements on both sides - EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier said the UK's proposals lacked ambition.

The Brexit transition period's due to expire at the end of December, with the UK previously stating it wouldn't be seeking an extension.

Irish MEP for Midlands-North-West Mairead McGuinness says negotiations could come down to the wire: