A further 16 people with COVID19 have died.

1,518 people have now lost their lives from the virus in the Republic of Ireland.

129 new cases were confirmed yesterday bringing the total number of cases in the country to 23,956.

The number of cases across Connaught sees 542 in Mayo, 408 in Galway, Roscommon has 299, Sligo has 128 and there are 77 in Leitrim.