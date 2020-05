More than 7,200 children are waiting for an assessment for physiotherapy with the HSE.

According to the latest figures, nearly 1,200 kids have been on the waiting list for over a year.

They include over 201 in Galway as well as significant number of people across Mayo and the rest of the region.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson for children, Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte, says the HSE needs to resume these appointments after they were hit by the pandemic.