A number of Swinford homes were in danger when a forest fire engulfed a Coillte plantation yesterday evening.

Mayo Fire Service confirmed that there was a “threat in the early stages to some dwellings” after the fire in Midfield was reported with four fire units, a water tanker and a helicopter all needed to bring the flames under control.

Swinford Fire Brigade Unit was the first to respond to the fire, and they were assisted by units from Charlestown, Kiltimagh and Castlebar.

Local Councillor Michael Smyth says this serves as reminder to people not to be lighting fires.