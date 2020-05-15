The funeral of the Argentinian Ambassador to Ireland has taken place in Foxford.

Laura Bernal died suddenly at her home in Dublin last month.

The ambassador was buried in Foxford, in recognition of the town's strong links with Argentina.

Ms Bernal was appointed as her country's Ambassador to Ireland in early 2016.

In the years that followed, she made several visits to Foxford, the birthplace of the founder of the Argentinian Navy, Admiral William Brown.

Last November, Ms Bernal led a 200 strong delegation from the ARA Libertad naval vessel to the town, to celebrate the connection between Argentina and Mayo.

Due to social distancing rules, the funeral mass at St Michael's Church was attended by just ten people.

The ceremony was relayed on webcam via Mayo.ie, so the diplomat’s friends and relatives could watch it.

Papal Nuncio to Ireland, Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, was one of the celebrants at the mass.

In his homily, Archbishop Okolo said the 63-year-old ambassador's good deeds through her life would endure.

He described her as a careful, kind and considerate person, who had impacted on the lives on many others.

Members of the town’s brass band played the national anthems of both countries at a bust of Admiral Brown outside the church, when the funeral mass concluded.

The ambassador was laid to rest in Craggagh Cemetery.

The outgoing Chief Executive of Mayo County Council Peter Hynes said Laura became an honorary Mayo person and a true friend of Foxford.