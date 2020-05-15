Three men have been arrested after Gardaí in Frenchpark and Castlerea seized more than €15,000 worth of cash and cannabis herb as part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

Gardaí conducted a search of a property in the Frenchpark area at 8.30pm yesterday evening with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit.

During the search €13,500 in cash was located along with €1,700 worth of cannabis herb (subject to analysis).

Items associated with drug dealing were also found in the property such as weighing scales.

Three men – one aged in his late 20s, and two aged in their mid to late 30s – have been arrested in connection with this seizure.

One of these men, who is in his late 30s, has been charged in connection with this matter and will appear before a sitting of Castlerea District Court today.

The other two men have been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the director of Public Prosecutions.