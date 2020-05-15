Independent TD Denis Naughten has said many people working in the meat processing sector are afraid to speak out about concerns over Covid-19 safety and hygiene measures in meat production plants.

The Roscommon TD says that many workers from non-national communities had expressed concerns directly, and he brought it to the attention of authorities.

It's after a number of clusters of the virus in plants across the country.

More than 600 workers at meat processing plants have now contracted the virus, according to authorities.

Deputy Naughten has secured a Dail debate next Thursday with the Minister for Agriculture on the matter.

He says these figures seriously bring into question the Covid protection measures implemented in the plants.