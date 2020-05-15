A Mayo family have called for an investigation into why patients suspected of having been infected with Covid-19 were cared for on the same ward as non-Covid patients. 79 year-old Jackie Carolan of Ballymunnelly, Bellacorrick, Ballina died in a "Covid bay" on…
Fianna Fáil is demanding a Dáil debate on historical sexual abuse in the Irish scouting movement. An internal review commissioned by Scouting Ireland by child safeguarding expert Ian Elliot has found it's hard to determine the full extent of the problem…
A car being driven at 204km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N5 in Mayo shortly after midnight on Wednesday (May 130 was detected by gardai. The gardai pursued and stopped the car. The driver was found in possession of a small quantity of cocaine (subject to…
There are fears contact tracing may not have occurred for Covid-19 patients at one hospital in the country. It's after an unnamed facility only told authorities of around 250 confirmed cases, some from as far back as March, yesterday evening. As a result, all…
The Argentine Ambassador to Ireland Laura Bernal will be laid to rest in Foxford this afternoon. Her funeral Mass will take place in St Michael’s Church in Foxford at 12 noon. The late ambassador died suddenly last month. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions,…
The Department of Agriculture has launched a new app for registering calves online. Calf-Reg is now available free of charge to all herd keepers that have a smart phone. In 2019 over 70% of calves born were registered on the Animal Identification and Movement…
Ballina enjoyed more than 1.5 million euro of an economic boost earlier this year, when the town hosted the “Other Voices” festival. This was the second year in a row that the popular festival, that results in the production of three TV programmes for RTE,…
An online fundraiser for a Mayo man, who was injured in a farm accident last month, has received an overwhelming response. Father of three Patrick McDonnell, a member of staff with Mayo County Council, and a native of Straide who lives now in Castlebar,…
The Taoiseach says he's increasingly confident that Coronavirus restrictions can begin to be unwound from next week. The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today and its advice will be considered by cabinet Ministers tomorrow. Leo Varadkar has…
With Government formation talks continuing between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party, a Mayo Councillor says there are a number of red-line issues of importance to this county, and to the region, which should form part of any Programme for…
The HSE is hoping turnaround times for a Covid test will be three days, from next Monday. The Health Executive says it's been working to update its technology to automate results. Latest figures show there are 23,400 confirmed cases here and 1,497 people have…
A fire warning has been issued by Bord na Mona and the Fire Service. The two organisations are warning that, at this time of year, the countryside is exposed to a higher risk of fire. Fire puts the lives of firefighters at risk, as well as causing major…
A Clare Island fisherman has launched High Court proceedings aimed at stopping the laying of fibre optic cable off the Mayo coast, as part of a multi-million international communication project. James O’Toole has brought a legal challenge against the granting…
A zero VAT rate is needed for the hospitality sector to give businesses hope for when they re-open - that's according to Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin, who says tourism-related businesses across the region are currently faced with increasing costs, and are…
The childcare plan for healthcare workers has been scrapped due to a lack of providers. The scheme, which was due to be rolled out from Monday, would see childminders go into the homes of healthcare staff at a cost of 90 euro a week per family. However,…
The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning, a day earlier than expected, to consider what advice it will give on easing some Covid-19 restrictions from next Monday. They'll also decide their position on people wearing masks in shops and on…
The Taoiseach says re-opening schools and creches could be one of the safest things the government does when Covid 19 restrictions are eased. The health watchdog says it appears children aren't substantially contributing to the spread of coronavirus in their…
Journalists John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty have been refused permission to challenge the emergency legislation that introduced the Covid-19 restrictions. They wanted the High Court to allow them to bring a judicial review, as part of an attempt to have the…
A Mayo TD has welcomed the Government's new "Tie-up" scheme for fishermen, to help address their loss of income during the Covid-19 pandemic, but has called on Minister Michael Creed to consider backdating the scheme to the start of this month. The Covid-19…
Plans are being finalised in Foxford for the funeral on Friday of Ambassador Laura Bernal, the Argentine Ambassador to Ireland. Since taking up the position in March 2016, Ambassador Bernal, who passed away in Dublin two weeks ago, had visited Foxford a…
Calls are being made to ensure that Pieta House in Tuam is retained as a fully operative centre, and not downgraded. Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Sean Canney says the executive of Pieta House is proposing to downgrade 9 of its existing 15…
As demand for ventilators increases during the Covid-19 pandemic, staff at the GMIT School of Engineering have designed and developed a new type of emergency mechanical ventilator that can be produced rapidly and inexpensively to assist the medical…
Applications are now open for a €35 million Covid-19 Stability Fund, which will provide one-off grant aid to organisations providing critical services for the most vulnerable in society. The Minister for Rural & Community Development Michael Ring is urging…
At least 169 people have been waiting at least a year to be seen by the HSE's National Counselling Service. All of those waiting over a year are based in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon. The HSE figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, reveal there…
The Chief Medical Officer says there are encouraging signs the country WILL be in a position to start easing the lockdown next week. Phase one of the government's plan is due to begin on Monday, which includes the resumption of outdoor work and the reopening…
There have been a further 24 deaths here due to Covid-19, while another 107 cases of the virus have also been confirmed. It means the total death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,488. There are also 23,242 total confirmed cases.
A 52-year-old Mayo man who groomed a 16-year-old boy before engaging in sexual acts with him has been given a two-and-a-half year prison sentence. Patrick Lynn of Greenhills Estate, Ballina admitted two charges of defilement of a child under the age of 17…
A nursing home in Roscommon has confirmed a high number of Covid-19 cases among its residents and staff. 22 residents and 16 staff at the Cloverhill Nursing Home have tested positive for the virus following recent tests. The Cloverhill nursing home is run by…
The death has taken place of well-known artist Cecil Maguire, at the age of 90. A native of Lurgan in Co Armagh, he spent much of his time in the West of Ireland, and painted the Connemara landscape while living in the Roundstone area. Cecil Maguire studied…
Rents nationally fell by just over 2% last month, as Covid-19 takes its toll. That's according to a new report from housing website Daft.ie, which says this is the largest monthly decrease in over 11 years. The report shows that, in the year to December 2019,…
Planning permission is being sought for an Aldi store in Ballina. The German company has applied to Mayo County Council for permission to demolish the former Deanwood Hotel, and construct a single-storey discount foodstore on the site. The plan also provides…
A Westport man was instrumental in the development of a coating effective at treating coronavirus on surfaces. A Global testing company confirmed that surface-coating technology developed by Irish company Kastus is effective against coronavirus. The…
The doors of solicitor’s practices may be closed since the start of the pandemic lockdown, but solicitors across the region are continuing to provide services to clients. Senior Vice President of the Law Society, Castlebar based James Cahill, has been telling…
Up to 40 new jobs are set to be created at the former Volex plant on the Breaffy Road, Castlebar, a building in the ownership of Mayo County Council for the past eight years. The Walsh Group, Kimaine Road, Ballinrobe, is to lease two thirds (66%) of the floor…
A further 15 patients with coronavirus in the Republic have died, bringing the the total death toll to 1,467, while there are now over 23,000 confirmed cases of the virus here. However, for the second day in a row there were no new confirmed cases of Covid-19…
Ryanair says it plans to return to 40% of normal flight schedules from Wednesday July 1st, subject to government restrictions being lifted. The airline will operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route…
Irish Water is urging people to conserve water, as domestic water usage has increased by an average of 20% in homes across the region since the Covid-19 restrictions came into force. With more people staying at home, households are using an additional 24…
The annual Famine Walk in Louisburg is being postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. Hundreds of people take part every year in the walk, organised by peace and justice organisation Afri. Lead organiser Joe Murray says the organisers had to…
A woman was rescued from Croagh Patrick on Sunday afternoon last. Mayo Mountain Rescue were tasked to assist a female casualty on the mountain shortly before 4pm on Sunday. She had sustained a head injury in a fall. A first response team from Mayo Mountain…
Galway Councillor James Charity has condemned the blockage of a national main road into Galway City yesterday evening in an apparent protest against Garda checkpoints in the area. A video which was sent to Cllr. Charity had been circulated on social media…
After ten years as the chief executive of Mayo County Council Peter Hynes announced his retirement yesterday evening at the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council. An interim CEO is being appointed until the position is advertised. Peter Duggan, who is…
A further 15 deaths have been confirmed in Ireland due to Covid-19. 139 additional cases have also been recorded. The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,467 while there are 23,135 total confirmed cases.
There are a number of issues surrounding the plans for this year's Leaving Cert students that need to be clarified by the Department of Education in the coming days. That's according to the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland, who says they have a…
With the silage season underway, the Irish Farmers Association and the Road Safety Authority are making a joint appeal to those driving farm machinery and vulnerable road users to share the road safely. Both organisations are urging farming contractors, who…
The May monthly meeting of Mayo County Council is underway this afternoon at St Mary's Hall, on the GMIT Mayo campus. The council meeting was moved to the larger facility to allow for social distancing. At the start of the meeting this afternoon, sympathies…
Gardai have made a number of seizures in recent days in the Claremorris and Swinford areas. Members of the Claremorris Community Engagement team discovered drugs, with an estimated value of €1,750, in undergrowth at Claremount in the town on Friday.…
The Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) says there's an urgent need for safeguards to protect teachers from canvassing on behalf of Leaving Cert students. The decision to cancel this year's exams and replace them with predicted grades has been supported by the…
The funeral will take place in Foxford next Friday of Ambassador Laura Bernal, the Argentine Ambassador to Ireland. Ambassador Bernal passed away in Dublin two weeks ago. She had previously worked in the Argentine Embassies in Colombia, Portugal and Greeace,…
The monthly meeting of Mayo County Council is being held in St. Mary’s Hall on the Castlebar campus of GMIT this afternoon. The location has been selected to ensure that the council meeting can go ahead and at the same time adhere to Covid 19 social…
History will record that as a state we 'spectacularly failed the nursing home sector' during the pandemic. That’s the view of Sligo Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry The Fianna Fail TD, who was commenting on the high mortality rates in nursing home settings from the…
Siptu says between 15-hundred and two thousand health workers who signed up to be "On Call for Ireland" were handed agency contracts with inferior terms and conditions. The trade union says it's been contacted by a number of workers hired under the scheme. It…
The HSE says surgeons will now be able to carry out some non-emergency operations that were suspended because of the pandemic. Nationally twelve more people being treated for Covid-19 have died, and 236 more people have tested positive over the past 24 hours.…
Government talks will continue between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party this morning. The negotiating teams from all three parties will hold discussions, but policies on carbon emissions remain a sticking point. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have also…
Over the weekend gardaí from Ballina Community Engagement Area were patrolling the Belleek area to encourage compliance with HSE Ireland Guidelines when they stopped and spoke with a motorist who had no Insurance, Tax or NCT. The vehicle was seized. The…
This year's Claremorris Agricultural Show due to be held on August Bank Holiday Sunday has been cancelled due to the current situation regarding COVID-19. The Show which celebrated its centenary in 2018 is regarded as one of the leading events of its type in…
A further 12 Covid-19 deaths in Ireland have been confirmed by health officials. This brings the death toll from the virus here to 1,458. A further 236 cases have also been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases here to 22,996. In Mayo the total number…
With fewer cars on the roads due to the Covid-19 lockdown, more drivers are speeding. That's according to Mayo County Council's Road Safety Office, which says an increase in speeding, coupled with more cyclists and pedestrians on roads, is a recipe for…
Sligo-Leitrim Independent TD Marian Harkin says she is willing to engage with a grand coalition to help provide solutions for the future of agriculture across the region. It comes as Green Party TD Ossain Smyth told The Sunday Times that Harkin,…
The HSE says it's still on target to deliver 100,000 tests per week from May 18th. It says the average wait time for a result is now 2.4 days and that plans are being put in place to ramp up testing and contact tracing. All staff and residents in the…
The Irish Hairdressers Federation says the Government's return to work protocols for businesses are a move in the right direction. It includes plans for hand-washing etiquette and handshake bans. Hairdressers are due to open their doors again on the 20th of…
Trade Union Siptu says meat processors and dairy plants should take workers' temperatures at the factory gate. The government's return-to-work protocols published yesterday already includes testing workers to see if they're feverish -- but Siptu says these…
People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith says people in direct provision have been "abjectly failed and endangered" because of the state's response to Covid-19. Residents at an accomodation centre in Kerry were told more people had been infected there because…
The Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association says supports for businesses during Covid-19 are 'pretty inadequate'. The business group says they need a properly-funded liquidity plan to reopen after being shut during the pandemic. It's welcoming the…
Another 18 people with Covid-19 died yesterday, along with the diagnosis of 219 confirmed cases of the virus. It means the total death toll now stands at close to 1,500. There are now almost 28,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland. Mayo…
The ASTI is joining the TUI in engaging with the calculated grades system for students, which will replace this year's Leaving Cert. It's after lengthy talks of the Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland late last night. The ASTI says it wants students…
Sligo-Leitrim Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry has rejected suggestions by Fine Gael politicians that Leo Varadkar should get the first stint as Taoiseach in a coalition deal involving the two parties. Fine Gael TDs and senators, including ministers, are pushing…
Business that don't implement guidelines on re-opening could face closure by the HSA. Logs of workers in offices will need to be kept to help contact tracing, while each workplace will need a plan if a case of Covid-19 is detected. No handshaking is to be…
There's been a further fall in the number of people being admitted to intensive care with Covid-19. 72 patients are being treated in ICUs today - down from 99 this day last week. The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,429. Professor Catherine…
A Mayo Secondary School teacher has expressed concerns that students who sit the Leaving Cert written exams this year will be locked out of third level education for a year. The exams have been cancelled and replaced with calculated grades, which will be…
The Teachers Union of Ireland has decided to engage with the system of calculated grades, which will replace this year's Leaving Cert. The written exams have been cancelled this summer and students will get a calculated grade instead, estimated by their…
The death has taken place of Canon JJ Cribben - parish priest of Milltown, Co Galway and a former Mayo footballer. Fr JJ - a native of Ballyhaunis - passed away yesterday after battling illness for some time, and will be laid to rest tomorrow - 50 years to…
The HSE is to issue guidance to meat processing plants to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. There are now 10 clusters in factories across the country - accounting for 566 cases. The death toll from Covid-19 in the Republic now stands at 1,429, after…
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident that occurred at approximately 12:20pm on Thursday 30th April at Market Square, Castlebar, County Mayo. A female pedestrian was injured following a road traffic collision with a car. The woman, in her…
Two thirds of people who have died with Covid-19 have been aged 80 years or older. The death toll from the virus stands at 1,429, after a further 27 people died. Of the total deaths, 956 occurred in the 80 plus age category. Overall, the number of confirmed…
Travel Agents are to be given the option of providing a credit note to customers in lieu of refunds. The measure will be underwritten by the state and will not be applicable to airlines. The move was agreed at cabinet today and is in addition to exiting…
Mayo County Council will hold the May monthly meeting of the authority at a larger venue to meet Covid 19 social distancing requirements. It will take place at Mayo GMIT Campus, Castlebar, on Monday next at 2pm. The larger space will allow more elected…
Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has today announced the launch of a €40 million package of supports for Community and Voluntary Organisations, Charities and Social Enterprises. The €40 million funding package is being made available…
The Leaving Cert written exams this summer have been cancelled. Students will instead get a predicted grade or have the option to sit the tests at a later date. Teachers will provide a score for each subject and it'll have to be approved by the school…
The number of Mayo people who travelled to Cheltenham in March, compared to Galway residents, may be one of the reasons that so many people in Mayo have tested positive for Covid-19, compared to people in Galway. That was a view expressed by HSE West…
This year's National Ploughing Championship has been cancelled. Europe's biggest outdoor event was due to take place in County Carlow from September 15th to 17th but it has been called off due to Covid-19. Organisers say that they still hope that there will…
The council of Claremorris Golf Club are appealing for public assistance following an incident of vandalism on course equipment earlier this month. A mini digger and the course's irrigation system were damaged in the incident. Entry was gained to the pump…
Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of more than €26,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Athenry Co Galway on Wednesday. Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Galway conducted a search of a house in Athenry under warrant at…
Cabinet ministers are set to approve an alternative plan for the Leaving Cert exams this morning. It's understood the examinations will be cancelled and replaced with a system of predictive grades. The government had been trying to go ahead with the Leaving…
A Castlebar councillor is refusing to accept Irish Rail’s stance that it has no plans to automate the notorious Kilnageere railway crossing, located a few kilometres outside the county town. Fine Gael councillor Cyril Burke says the community that use this…
A business group is calling for the next programme for government to include funding for local authorities to help kickstart economies in towns and villages across the country. Businesses on the west coast have been hit the hardest due to the Covid-19…
Farmers received up to 123 million euro in social-welfare payments last year. Over 9,100 people were paid the money under the Farm Assist or Rural Social Schemes. Farm Assist is a means-tested payment for low-income farmers, paid by the Department of Social…
29 more people with Covid 19 died in the Republic of Ireland yesterday. The death toll here now stands at 1,403. 137 new cases were also detected, with the total now standing at 22,385. The totals across the regions sees Mayo with 514 confirmed cases of the…
Irish Water and Mayo County Council are advising customers in Ballina - in Pearse Street, Humbert Street, Dillon Terrace, Castle Road, Nally Street, the areas surrounding Beleek, Bachelors Walk, Arbuckle Row and Emmett Street that their water supply will been…
The neighbours, family and friends of a Castlebar man in his eighties came out this afternoon to welcome him home after successfully battling Covid-19. Billy Waldron of Greenfield, Pontoon Road, was discharged this afternoon from Mayo University Hospital…
Negotiations on a programme for government will formally get underway this evening. The Green Party is meeting Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to start putting together a document to form a coalition government. Over the last number of weeks Fianna Fail and Fine…
The organisers of the National Ploughing Championships are meeting this week to discuss whether this year's event can go ahead. The event's scheduled for mid-September, but is in doubt because of the coronavirus crisis. Almost 300,000 people attended last…
Drive-by confessions and outdoor masses could be on the cards as the Catholic Church charts its way out of Covid-19 lockdown. These are in addition to bringing services to hundreds of thousands of people who are accessing prayer and Masses online since the…
Mayo TD Alan Dillon is calling for all healthcare workers in acute hospitals to be routinely tested for Covid-19. The Fine Gael TD says the present current national guidelines do not require healthcare workers in acute hospitals to be tested, unless they…
The parents of a Leaving Cert student in Ballyhaunis have raised questions over the circumstances surrounding her death two weeks ago at Mayo University Hospital. 17-year old Sally Maaz, a member of the Syrian community in Ballyhaunis who was born with a…
NUI Galway has reversed its controversial decision to raise the rent of on campus student accommodation by 4 per cent for the coming academic year. The U-turn comes about following several months of protests and actions by students and the NUIG Students…
Former Galway All-Ireland winner and a stalwart member of Oughterard GAA club, Kieran O'Sullivan passed away earlier this week after an illness. The late Kieran was a member of the Galway minor football team which won the All-Ireland championship title in…
Work is due to resume after the 18th May on the N5 road from Westport to Turlough - the largest Government investment project ever in Co Mayo. That's according to Castlebar-based FG Councillor Cyril Burke. Councillor Burke says work on the major construction…
The Junior Minister for Tourism says he supports a 0% Vat rate for the hospitality sector to help them through Covid-19. Brendan Griffin told the Dáil yesterday that "a speedy recovery for the tourist industry is unlikely". He said that, in the space of a few…
The State's chief medical officer says the country isn't yet in a position to ease some Covid-19 restrictions on 18th May. 1,375 people with the virus have died after a further 37 fatalities were confirmed last night, while there are now 22,248 diagnosed…
Gardaí in Mayo have arrested a man, who was sought in connection with multiple theft offences across the country, who they stopped at a checkpoint at Newpark in Swinford on Saturday May 2. At 5.15pm Saturday evening two members of the Mayo Roads Policing Unit…
Gardaí recovered drugs with an estimated street value of €14,000 during a search of a property in the Ballyhaunis area, last weekend. Members of the Divisional Drugs Taskforce carried out a search at a private home and surrounding sheds and farm lands in the…
A red forest fire warning is currently in place across Ireland. The Department of Agriculture says under extreme fire risk conditions, fires will start and spread easily with real threats to nature, property and life. The alert will remain in place until…
20 percent of pharmacies have had to lay off staff in the past five weeks and a further 40 percent say they will be forced to lay off more staff shortly, if the government fails to deliver on the promise it made three weeks ago to pharmacists. These figures…
An Achill publican does not believe it will be feasible for many pubs in rural Ireland to reopen in June, under proposals being put forward by representatives of the pub trade. The Vintners Federation of Ireland and the Licensed Vintners Association are…
Hospitals have reported a further reduction in the number of patients admitted with confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 902 patients in hospitals with either confirmed or suspected coronavirus. The hospitals with the most…
The grandson of Mayo emigrants has been sworn into office as the new US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland. Mick Mulvaney, the former acting Chief of Staff at the White House, was sworn-in in a virtual ceremony on Friday, via FaceTime. The US President Donald…
It will be the first week in June before any decision can be taken as to whether or not the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick will go ahead on the last Sunday in July this year. That’s according to local administrator in Westport, Fr Charlie…
The Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health says the country will be re-opened in a cautious and conservative manner, to try prevent further Covid-19 restrictions later this year. 1,339 people with the virus have died, after a further 23 fatalities…
Fire crews have spent much of the night battling a blaze in Belcarra, outside Castlebar. The fire broke out yesterday evening at Bridgemount House - a historic two-storey property that was once the home of the late Dame Judy Coyne. She and her husband founded…
The Air Accident Investigation Unit has published its final report into an accident at Sligo Airport almost two years ago. On 5th August 2018, the Piper fixed wing aircraft with the pilot and one passenger on board landed at Sligo Airport after flying from…
The Government is denying any divisions with the National Public Health Emergency Team over coronavirus restrictions. A phased roadmap has been devised to slowly ease us out of lockdown, with some media reports over the weekend saying the Government and the…
Gardai have used the Covid 19 enforcement powers 139 times since they were introduced. There was also 52 incidents of spitting or coughing at officers, while anti-spit guards had to be used 28 times over a 4 week period. Meanwhile, there were 1,172 incidents…
Paul Kirwan, a horticulturalist and nature enthusiast based in Mayo recently filmed his 2k woodland walk. Paul says: "I try to encourage people to slow down, breath and take notice of their surroundings in ways that they have never had the opportunity to do…
A five year old Ballinrobe boy has raised over €3,500 for Western Care Daniel Flannery undertook a 10km cycle for the charity his grandmother volunteered with for over four decades on Sunday morning. Almost a year after getting the stabilisers removed from…
A wedding and funeral professional singer based in Castlebar, who’s regular work is hugely impacted by the present Covid-19 restrictions, has decided to voluntarily bring her talents to locked-down residents of nursing homes across the county. Brenda Grealis…
Pubs may be allowed to open earlier than planned if they can stick to strict social-distancing rules. Public houses are not due to reopen until August 10th, but this may be brought forward to the end of June. Two representative groups - the Licensed Vintners…
A man is due in court later this week charged in connection with the discovery of €9,000 worth of cocaine at a Garda checkpoint in Co Galway over the weekend. As part of Operation Fanacht, to ensure people are abiding by the Covid-19 restrictions, Gardai…
Mayo County Council needs to urgently make adjustments to paving’s, streetscapes, traffic flow, public areas and car parking, to facilitate social distancing and pedestrian movement to best position businesses in Mayo to open swiftly once restrictions are…
The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to review the latest situation with Covid-19. New figures show that the number of people admitted to hospital with confirmed, or suspected Covid-19, has increased slightly to 927. The hospitals…
From today people are allowed to travel up to 5 kilometres from home to exercise. While those who are cocooning are advised that they can go for a short walk if they avoid all contact with others. Ireland will then begin to reopen on May 18 and will continue…
Gardaí in Galway arrested and charged a man following the taking of a vehicle that occurred in the Beal Srutha area of the city on Sunday morning last at approximately 11:30am. The driver of the vehicle reported that while sitting in his car, after shopping,…
Retail businesses in Mayo are being encouraged to apply for newly available funding to support them to enhance their digital capability. Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon says Minister Humphreys has announced that applications are now open for the new Enterprise…
Due to Covid19 restrictions on social distancing, only urgent matters will be dealt with at the two-week sitting of the Circuit Criminal Court which begins in Castlebar today (Tuesday, May 5) and continues until Friday, May 15. This means that no trials will…
19 more covid-19 patients have died and 330 new cases have been confirmed this evening. There have now been a total of 1,303 Covid-19 related deaths here. There have also been 330 additional new cases of the coronavirus diagnosed, bringing the number of…
The HSE is preparing a plan on how private hospitals can do urgent non-Covid procedures. More than 950 patients in the country's hospitals have the disease or are suspected of having it, while just under 100 people were in ICUs this morning. Testing meanwhile…
Losing a loved one at any time is difficult but even more so now with the travel restrictions and social distancing in place. One West of Ireland based company is trying to make the whole process easier for families by filming the entire service. Studiorove…
Mayo Gardaí detained a woman from a car that was making an unnecessary 400km round trip as there was a bench warrant out for her arrest. The woman, aged in her thirties was identified by Gardaí as having an outstanding warrant against her. She was arrested…
The Finance Minister says the government is to consider the future of supports for workers impacted by Covid-19. Pascal Donohoe says the unemployment payment and wage subsidy scheme will be looked at in the next few weeks. Yesterday Cabinet approved supports…
The HSE says people tested for Covid 19 should get a result within 48 hours by the middle of this month. It's aiming to ramp up testing to 100 thousand a week from the 18th of May. There's been criticism after some people had to wait weeks for a test result…
Marts can reopen on a limited basis from the 8th of June at the earliest. Mart inspections took place this week, ahead of being given the green light to resume sales under the governments road map to reopen the country. Meanwhile, Ireland's Future has…
Irish Water and Galway County Council has restored water to approximately 800 houses in Galway following a burst water main yesterday evening. The areas affected by the unplanned outage were Abbert, Attymon, Colemanstown, Kiltullagh, Carrabane and the…
More people want Leo Varadkar as the new Taoiseach rather than Micháel Martin, according to a new opinion poll. The Red C survey for the Business Post shows 39 percent prefer the Fine Gael leader in any coalition, compared with 14 percent for his Fianna Fail…
There's a call for more clarity from government over whether the Leaving Cert will go ahead or not. People Before Profit's the latest party suggesting it should be cancelled. It follows a similar call from Fianna Fail, while Sinn Fein's seeking more detail on…
There's been a further fall in the number of people being treated with Covid 19 in intensive care units. The latest figure is 98 - only the second time it's been less than 100 in the last month. Dr Mary Favier, President of the Irish College of GPs, says the…
An update on testing and residential care facilities is expected later as part of the HSE's weekly briefing on Covid-19. It comes as the death toll here has reached 1,286, after a further 25 were announced yesterday. There are 343 new confirmed cases of Covid…
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 25 people with COVID-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,286* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. As of 11am Saturday 2 May, the HPSC has been notified of 343 new…
The Health Minister says the Licensed Vintners Association will get a fair hearing on its calls for pubs to reopen. The group claims they're being treated like second-class citizens as they must wait until August 10th before being able to open their doors.…
New figures show the number of people being treated for Covid 19 in intensive care units has dropped below 100. It's the first time that's happened in more than a month - with the figure at 99 as of last night. Dr John Cuddihy, Director of the Health…
Commercial rates are to be waived for three months for business impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The shortfall of 260 million euro on local authorities is to be funded by the Government. A support package worth over six billion euro has been agreed by…
The Mayo Pink Ribbon Cycle cannot happen this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, so the musical arm of the association has stepped up to help raise funds in support of cancer research. The Pink Ribbon Sessions are holding a virtual concert this evening at…
€47,968 in funding has been allocated to 36 local community and voluntary groups involved in COVID-19 community response efforts in Mayo. That's according to the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring, whose department made the allocation.…
Virtual Mayo Day 2020 will help the County's Diaspora across the globe overcome the coronavirus pandemic like so many crises before it. That's the view of the Chief Executive of Mayo County Council Peter Hynes. Music, art, singing, film, sport, and all that’s…
Coronavirus restrictions will start to be eased in two weeks - with garden centres, repair shops and construction sites re-opening. The first in a five-stage plan will also see small groups of friends allowed to meet up outdoors from May 18th. It'll be July…
The Department of Education says it's still planning to bring Leaving Cert students back to class for two weeks before the exams start. That's despite the government confirming schools and colleges won't re-open until September. They're still planning for the…
A further 34 people with Covid 19 died in the Republic of Ireland yesterday, bringing the death toll to 1,265. 221 new cases were also confirmed, and the total number of cases now stands at 20,833. The number of confirmed cases in Connaught Counties sees Mayo…
A group representing pub owners is questioning the decision to allow restaurants open six weeks before bars and pubs. It's part of government's plans to ease restrictions and reopen the economy over five stages. The Licensed Vintners Association says the…
Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a man performing works in the area of the Circular Road, Galway that occurred yesterday afternoon at approximately 12:45pm. The man, aged his early 20s sustained serious head…
Cabinet Ministers have been meeting to consider possible easing of the Coronavirus restrictions. The Taoiseach is due to make an address at 6.30 this evening to announce the details. The Cabinet has been meeting since just after three o'clock to approve the…
Further discussions will be held next week on the practicalities of holding the Leaving Certificate Examinations later this year. The 2020 Leaving Cert state exams are due to take place on July 29th. A stakeholders meeting took place today to discuss how the…
Everything is in place - and Virtual Mayo Day 2020 , tomorrow (Saturday), is ready to go, that’s according to Catherine McConnell, Director of Services with Mayo County Council. Music, art, singing, film, sport, and all that’s great about county Mayo will be…
The decision by Dawn Meats to temporarily close its meat plant in Kilbeggan county Westmeath following the discovery of four confirmed cases of Covid-19 among staff at the facility, has no impact on its ability to supply customers or receive cattle from…
Irish rail has no plans to automate the notorious unmanned level railway crossing at Kilnageere, outside Castlebar. That was confirmed to Midwest News today by Jane Creggan, spokesperson for Irish Rail. Earlier this week, a car collided with the afternoon…
The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) is launching a national Storytelling Competition ‘Stories from the Waterside’ / ‘ Scéalta Ó Thaobh An Uisce’. The competition is open to everyone with €4,000 in prizes to be won. Entries are welcomed from across…
Up to three thousand Ryanair pilots and cabin crew are to lose their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jobs will also be lost at the airline's head office in Dublin. The company expects to announce a loss of 100 million euro in the first three months of…
Home heating costs will rise as a carbon tax hike takes effect from today. The move, which was announced in the budget last October, will see increased carbon tax on home-heating oil, gas, coal and briquettes. Darragh Cassidy from Bonkers.ie says the cost of…
Fully automated gates need to be installed urgently by Irish Rail at the unmanned Kilnageere Railway crossing outside Castlebar. That’s the view of Fine Gael councillor, Ger Deere. The Railway crossing is notorious for the dangers it presents for road users…
The deadline for late CAO applications closes at 5:15pm this evening. Candidates are advised to go to CAO.ie and click 'apply' well in advance to make sure the process is completed well before time. Career guidance expert, Betty McLoughlin, says the deadline…
The government will publish a roadmap for the phasing out of coronavirus restrictions this evening. This morning the National Public Health Emergency Team meets to approve the medical advice that the current restrictions should continue, and consider whether…
The programme of events for Galway 2020 will be reimagined with the hope that it will restart at the end of the year. The European Capital of Culture festival opening ceremony was called off due to Storm Ciara in February and now with the Covid-19 pandemic…
The Taoiseach will announce later whether any Covid-19 restrictions can be lifted from next Tuesday. The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning, and will issue advice to the government, which will then be discussed by Cabinet. The death toll…
The government is considering closing down workplaces who breach social-distancing rules. The Irish Independent says the measure may be introduced as part of plans to reopen the economy. The Health and Safety Authority would inspect businesses to see if…
Emergency services attended an incident that occurred in Gorthaganny this afternoon where a man sustained non-life threatening injuries while out fencing. Ballaghaderreen Fire Brigade, the national ambulance and air corps air ambulance all arrived at the…
The Taoiseach has said the lockdown must continue in order to defeat the Coronavirus. Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil the government will unveil a roadmap for the easing of restrictions tomorrow. The Taoiseach outlined the five criteria by which the government…
The government today announced details of the first 26 projects that will receive €5 million funding under the newly-established national, coordinated research and innovation response to the COVID-19 pandemic, complementing the ongoing research work already…
Independent TD for Roscommon/ Galway, Denis Naughten says he is prepared to work with the Green Party in Government, despite significant disagreement on climate change targets. The Greens want any new administration to commit to cutting emissions by 7 per…
A house was extensively damaged by fire in Ballinrobe in the early hours of yesterday (Wed) morning. Gardai are treating the incident as criminal damage by fire and investigations are underway. At about 2am yesterday (Wed) morning gardai were alerted to the…
A new poll published today by IPSOS MRBI shows that radio is the most trusted medium amongst the general public in Ireland. Over one thousand people were surveyed in the poll between the 1st and 13th of April and shows that 96% of people in Ireland has not…
Some people are continuing to dispose of used plastic gloves and face masks on the streets and carparks of Castlebar, and according to the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District, council mobile cameras are on the lookout for culprits, and those…
Over half of second-level teachers in Co Mayo have reported slow or bad internet coverage, which is hampering their efforts to teach students online during the coronavirus outbreak. That's according to a new survey carried out by Studyclix.ie, which found…
85 per cent of Irish businesses have scaled back or closed completely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Chambers Ireland carried out a survey of more than 1,300 members across the country this week. It found that only 15 per cent of businesses remain…
The Chief Medical Officer has given his strongest indication yet that Covid-19 restrictions won't be lifted, as planned, next Tuesday. The National Public Health Emergency Team is due to advise Government tomorrow about whether any measures can be eased.…
A man who was arrested in connection with a €60,000 drugs seizure in Sligo Town on Tuesday has been released from custody. Gardai arrested the man in his early 50's following the seizure of approximately €60,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a…
A Roscommon TD is calling for Covid-19 restrictions to be relaxed in counties that have a low number of cases of the virus. Independent TD Denis Naughten says it makes no sense that parts of the country with low rates should remain in lockdown to the same…
A man in his 20's has been arrested in connection with burglaries at two Mayo churches yesterday. Shortly before 5.30pm yesterday evening, Gardai in Castlebar received a report of a burglary taking place at a church in Islandeady. Gardai responded and…
Irish Water and Mayo County Council are advising customers that a watermain has burst in Ballina affecting 300 houses on Bunree Road and in Greenhills Estate.Crews are on site working to repair the burst as quickly and as safely as possible to safeguard the…
Gardaí in Galway are investigating the unexplained death of a man in his early 20s that occurred at a residence at Sea Road, in the city this morning. The man was found unresponsive at his residence and was later pronounced dead. The body has since been…
Two men who are isolating in Tourmakeady at present, will undertake a 200km cycle this Saturday, May 2nd for Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation. David O’Reilly and Piero Masci are going to cycle the 200km by travelling the permitted 2km distance 100 times near…
Wearing a face mask is unlikely to be of any benefit if you are not sick, remains the most up to date advice from the HSE during this pandemic. That’s according to Dr Ciara Kelly, Public Health Specialist Registrar at HSE West. The matter is continuously…
A car has collided with the train at a railway crossing outside Castlebar this afternoon. It happened between Castlebar and Manulla junction at the unmanned Kilnageere railway crossing. Emergency services are at the scene. It’s understood that no one has been…
Almost three-quarters of couples who got married in Co Mayo last year had Catholic marriage ceremonies. New figures from the CSO show that, nationally, nearly one-third of opposite-sex couples opted for a civil marriage in 2019. However in Mayo, of the 682…
A protest is taking place outside the Debenhams store in Galway, ahead of a liquidation hearing tomorrow Separate protests are underway in Galway, Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Newbridge ahead of a liquidation hearing for the Irish arm of Debenhams on…
The Taoiseach has said the country is not in a position yet to be able to ease coronavirus restrictions. Leo Varadkar has also encouraged people to ignore speculation on how restrictions might be lifted over the coming weeks. A decision will be made by the…
Schools are expected to be given the all-clear today to carry out their own assessments of Junior Cert students in the coming weeks. It follows a U-turn on how to replace the State exams, which have been cancelled due to Covid-19. Under the new plans, pupils…
The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says he understands people's frustrations with the Covid-19 restrictions, but is urging the public not to undo the good work done up to this point. The measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus are due to…
Gardaí have found ammunition and a suspect device in a search in Co Galway. The search was carried out yesterday as part of an intelligence-led operation of lands at Castledaly. In a statement, Gardai say members from Gort and Loughrea conducted the search of…
A major Garda operation is being rolled out locally and nationally, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 over the upcoming May Bank Holiday weekend. Operation Fanacht, which was first implemented over Easter, runs again from today until next Monday, and will see…
People are being encouraged to conserve water for essential use and avoid using it for watering gardens or power washing cars and patios. Irish Water says after an unusually dry March and April, and with the medium forecast for less than the usual rainfall,…
Garda investigations are continuing following the discovery of a major cannabis grow house in Claremorris yesterday. During a search at a disused premises in Ballinastanford, Claremorris, Gardai from the Claremorris Community Engagement Unit and Mayo…
There's some good news on the jobs front today for both Galway and Sligo. Global software company HyperCurrent Ltd is establishing a Software Research & Development Centre in Sligo and intends to create up to 40 jobs over the next three years. The company is…
The importance of self-isolating as soon as you suspect you might have Covid-19 symptoms, has been highlighted today by the Cathaoirleach of Ballina Municipal District, councillor Michael Loftus. The Fianna Fail councillor contracted Covid-19 last month but…
A financial services firm is creating one hundred jobs in Galway and Dublin. Fidelity Investments, a private company with its headquarters in Boston, is hiring technologists in both cities. The vast majority of the roles will be for software engineers. The…
People with fever, a recent cough or shortness of breath can look for a Covid-19 test from this morning. The case definition for testing is being broadened meaning now only one symptom is needed rather than two. 18 more people with Covid-19 in the Republic…
A grow house was discovered and 400,000 euro of cannabis herb was seized by gardai in Claremorris yesterday afternoon.Gardaí from the Claremorris Community Engagement Unit assisted by members of the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search at a disused…
Kiltimagh and Claremorris fire brigades attended a bog fire at Ballyglass near Kiltimagh at the weekend. The fire services were alerted just before 5pm on Sunday evening and were in attendance until the fire was extinguished shortly after 1am yesterday…
Claremorris gardai found evidence of a cannabis growhouse just outside the town today. The gardai obtained a search warrant and executed it, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, at a location described as a “disused premises” on the outskirts of Claremorris. As a…
There are 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at present at Mayo University Hospital,and further 13 suspected cases are being treated at the facility The Castlebar hospital remains the seventh highest nationally for hospitalised cases of the virus.…
Candles were lit in Ballyhanunis homes at 8pm last night to mark the death of local Leaving Cert student Sally Maaz. Sally was a student at Ballyhaunis Community school. She was being treated in hospital with a long-term condition when she passed away on…
Pupils from the De La Salle Boys Primary School in Castlebar are to star in an RTE One documentary Creative Kids this Sunday, 3rd May at 6.30pm. The documentary is inspired by the roll-out of Creative Schools, a pilot project focussing on creativity and the…
The gardai have announced the continuation of its major operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines. Operation Fanacht - will again see an extensive network of checkpoints…
Gardaí are asking members of the public in the Claremorris area to contact them if they see anyone behaving suspiciously . It follows an incident that occurred around an old schoolhouse in the Ballinastanford area outside the town on the Balla Road. The…
Laura Bernal, Argentine Ambassador to Ireland died suddenly at her residence in Dublin over the weekend. The Ambassador had visited Foxford on numerous occasions and was in constant contact with The Admiral Brown Society in the town. Foxford was the…
People may have to wear face masks in certain settings when any coronavirus restrictions start to be eased. It comes amid reports restrictions may not be lifted at all or only eased slightly from next week because of concerns at the high number of new cases…
The Health Minister will meet with Inclusion Ireland this morning to discuss how Covid 19 is impacting people with intellectual disabilities. There are over 100 clusters in residential institutions nationwide. Simon Harris is being urged to disclose the…
Businesses which can easily comply with social distancing measures should be allowed return to work after the May the 5th. That's the view of Independent Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten, who says health guidelines on business doors and lists of businesses…
Achill Island Lifeboat assisted in the rescue of three adolescents from jet skis in the Clew Bay area on Saturday evening. At 21.35 their Lifeboat was tasked by the Irish Coastguard to assist three jet skiers from the water. Midwest News understands that the…
The number of coronavirus cases in Mayo have jumped up by 40 in one day. 26 more people died in the country from Covid-19, bringing the death toll in Ireland to 1,087. There were also 701 new confirmed cases of the virus yesterday, bringing the total in the…
Public health experts will decide this week how the pandemic containment measures can be eased. Health minister Simon Harris hopes a plan will be announced around May 5th. Minister Harris says we can't expect a major let-up in the restrictions early next…
The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission is raising concerns over the powers given to gardai during the coronavirus crisis. It says more information is needed to assess whether the powers are exercised proportionately. It's also calling for clarity on…
Ninety per cent of restaurants face permanent closure in the coming months, according to the Restaurants Association of Ireland. The trade body claims 120,000 jobs would be permanently lost as a result. It's calling on the government to take nine key steps to…
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 26 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 23 were laboratory confirmed. There have now been a total of 1,087 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. There are 701 new confirmed…
The IFA are calling for amendments to the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund rules to be implemented by the government. The amendments to the EU-wide fund allows for support measures to be introduced for aquaculture producers. The measures enables financial…
75 nursing homes have been given a "status red" - meaning there's a significant risk to how they're operating. The HSE is currently supporting 425 long term residential care facilities affected by Covid 19. Chief Operations Officer, Anne O'Connor, explains…
The Irish Dental Association is accusing the government of ignoring the 'effective collapse of the profession' due to Covid-19. The association says recent representations to the Ministers for Health and Finance haven't been answered. IDA Chief Executive,…
The HSE says it'll be able to carry out 100 thousand tests a week for Covid-19 over the next few weeks. There's expected to be a rise in demand for testing in the coming days when new criteria is introduced. It'll see anyone with a cough, fever or shortness…
An eight-year old boy from Tuam has raised over €17,000 for HSE frontline staff after cycling a marathon yesterday. Dylan Moran completed the marathon near his house in under 3 hours. His dad Declan says he took inspiration from Cathal Freeman's recent…
A Mayo woman who was in quarantine on a cruise ship off the Australian coast has repatriated home to Ireland. Castlebar musician Kate Heneghan got off the Ruby Princess cruise ship last Tuesday and went into isolation in a Sydney Hotel. The following morning…
The Labour Party leader says the government's promise to publish the notes of meetings of the National Public Health Emergency Team don't go far enough. NPHET stopped releasing the information at the end of March. Health Minister Simon Harris told journalists…
A Labour TD's calling for healthcare workers to get priority treatment on the country's roads. Duncan Smith says those on the frontline should be given special permits so they don't get caught up in traffic at checkpoints. He says there's been an increase in…
There's a warning any let up in people's vigilance will bring us back to where we started in the fight against Covid 19. The latest figures show 123 people are being treated for coronavirus in intensive care units. Dr Catherine Motherway, President of the…
The pension age will not increase to 67 next year, as part of government formation plans between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Speaking to The Sunday Independent, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says the change that was due to happen in January will be…
Another 52 people have died from the coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll here to 1,063. A further 377 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total in the country to 18,561. Mayo now has 395 confirmed cases of the…
A Local Councillor has strongly criticised the decision of the Bank of Ireland to close their Branch in Ballinrobe. Patsy O'Brien says this leaves no choice for service users only do transactions in Claremorris or Castlebar. It is causing serious concern in…
The National Ploughing Championships may have to take place without spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions. The championships are due to be held from September 15th to 17th in Co.Carlow - last year's event attracted 300-thousand people. The government has…
The Green Party’s aim for government of achieving a 7% year on year reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is ‘unsustainable and unachievable’. That’s according to Roscommon TD and former Minister for Climate Action and the Environment Denis Naughten, the…
Post offices are opening earlier each Friday morning during the present Covid-19 lockdown in an effort to accommodate users to get their business done, without long queues. While post men/woman across the region are continuing to look out for customers on…
Financial safeguards must be introduced for fishing families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, similar to the measures introduced in Northern Ireland. That’s the view of Mayo Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh, who is concerned that that without financial…
Irish Water is working with Galway County Council to restore water supply to customers in Moylough and surrounding areas. Crews are working to repair the burst watermain as quickly and as safely as possible. Customers on the Kilkerrin Moylough Public Supply,…
There's a call on universities across the country not to delay paying back students for the cost of campus accommodation. Fianna Fáil TD, Thomas Byrne, says it isn't good enough that students still haven't received refunds during the coronavirus crisis. He…
The HSE says it's currently processing around 4,000 tests for coronavirus per day. Hospitals are turning around tests within 24 to 48 hours. As of midnight on Thursday, 127 thousand tests were carried out.
The Junior Cert is set to be replaced with school-based tests next month. The original plan was for students to sit the same paper in September. But there was concern delaying the exams would cause unnecessary stress for pupils and logistical problems for…
New criteria for Covid-19 testing is being introduced early next week. Currently, only people in at-risk groups, with two symptoms, can be sent for testing. From next week, if a person has a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, they can get a test, but…
The Taoiseach has warned Coronavirus restrictions will not be eased if people are flouting the current rules. Leo Varadkar said he didn't want to wave a big stick at people, but that their behaviour is directly linked to what will happen over the coming…
Ballina Fringe Festival, now in its third year, will take place from the 9th to the 18th of October. The good news was announced today by festival organisers, who are actively planning ahead and looking forward to this year’s festival. An artistic exploration…
Families are to receive refunds for school transport fees at the end of the academic year. The Department of Education says it will then know the exact period of closures. Parents are also being reminded that applications for the scheme, for the next school…
Motor insurers have committed to offering refunds or discounts on premiums to their customers. It's due to an expected drop in the number of claims as less people are on the roads during the Covid 19 pandemic. Insurance Ireland says the rebates offered by…
Gardaí are investigating an assault to a man in his thirties in Ballyhaunis in the early hours of this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 2am, when a male, aged in his 30s, is alleged to have been assaulted by two individuals. Minor injuries were…
The fact that a quarter of all confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mayo are staff members of Mayo University Hospital is similar to both national and international trends with this pandemic, according to Tony Canavan, the CEO of the HSE West. At present there are…
GMIT students and staff have come together online to perform a rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine. Normal choir practice came to a halt on 12th of March when the Government announced college closures. However, under the guidance of their Musical Director Sean…
The Western Rail Trail Campaign has welcomed the response to an online petition urging the use of the closed railway route from Athenry to Sligo as a greenway, it has now hit 25,000 signatures. The Western Rail Trail Campaign is an alliance of community…
The 2020 Wild Atlantic Words literary festival short story competition will be judged by award-winning writer, Lisa McInerney. Founded in 2016, the Wild Atlantic Words literary festival takes place every October in Castlebar. The short story competition is…
Two Mayo artists have so far been selected to participate in Ireland Performs, the Department’s Culture Ireland initiative with Facebook Ireland that supports Irish artists to perform live to a global audience. Over 120,000 people tuned in to the first week…
Farmers in county Mayo appear to be paying higher prices per litre for their green diesel and kerosene than their counterparts across the country, according to the latest price variation survey carried out by the IFA. The farm organisation has completed a…
The criteria for who can be tested for Covid-19 is likely to be broadened later today. The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to assess the country's response to the pandemic, and to consider how any of the current restrictions could be…
A start date for the Leaving Cert has been confirmed by the Minister for Education - it's Wednesday July 29th. Joe McHugh last night told the Dáil a schedule for the exams will be released in the first week of June. The confirmation of a start time for the…
28 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic. The death toll related to the disease now stands at 794. 936 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive tests standing at 17,607. There are 26 more cases of…
An eight-year old boy from Tuam is cycling a marathon this Saturday to raise funds for HSE frontline workers. Dylan Moran approached his father Declan, who is from Louisburgh, to ask if he could do something to make a difference. Declan says he took…
The Taoiseach has played down what people should expect when Coronavirus restrictions begin to unwind. Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil that complacency is the enemy now and that control of the spread may be lost if people are not careful. There's been…
No more than three asylum-seekers will share a room in a direct-provision centre from now on - even when the Covid-19 crisis is over. The Department of Justice has made the commitment, amid fears of overcrowding and a lack of social-distancing. The Ombudsman…
There is huge sadness in the north Mayo area following the deaths of seven residents this month at the Ti Aire Nursing Home in Tallagh, Belmullet. Five of the seven who died had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. A number of the 36 residents of the Tí…
A quarter (25%) of the 339 now confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mayo are made up of staff at Mayo University Hospital. That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District Michael Kilcoyne. He is now calling for Health and Safety Authority…
Adelaide Street in Sligo has reopened to traffic, following a fire at a business premises overnight. Units of the fire service from Sligo and Ballymote responded after a blaze broke out in a building that houses a Polish store and a casino on Ted Nealon Road…
Irish farm organisations have described as "insufficient" a €76 million support package announced by the European Commission for the meat and daily sectors. Under the terms of the package, the EU will provide €30 million for the private storage of dairy…
A fire at a premises in Sligo town was brought under control overnight.It occurred at a building on Ted Nealon St. that houses a Polish store and a casino.Local fire brigades fought the blaze.No one was reported injured in the incident, however, as a result,…
Seven residents of a North Mayo nursing home have died this month, five of whom tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. A number of the 36 residents of the Tí Aire private nursing home in Belmullet are at present being treated for the virus, with one positive…
People who are caught dumping illegally need to be brought before the courts and named and shamed - that's according to a Galway East TD, who has criticised a sharp increase in the activity as a result of Covid-19. The government has announced that one…
A clearer picture will be known later today on how rapidly Covid-19 is spreading across the country. Fresh modelling is to be released by the National Public Health Emergency Team, which will assess how the virus is reproducing, and the impact of the current…
An investigation into the death of a canoeist on Lough Gill in Co Sligo last year has found that he may have become separated from his boat in bad weather. The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) report has found that Wellington boots worn by the…
49 more deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic. The death toll from the disease now stands at 769. 631 new cases have been detected today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,671. The number of confirmed cases of…
The annual Knock Novena will go ahead in August but it will be a lot different to other years. The Parish Priest of Knock Fr. Richard Gibbons says they had a meeting this afternoon but they have yet to make a decision around the whole operation of the Novena.…
A drop in demand from international college students could see extra places available for Irish pupils at third level. The government is working towards holding the leaving certificate examinations from July 29th. Uncertainty surrounding the staging of the…
All healthcare workers now have to wear face-masks when providing close care to patients. It applies to nurses, doctors and healthcare assistants in both public and private settings, treating all patients whether they have Covid 19 or not. The INMO says it's…
Knock is Ireland’s National Marian Shrine and since 1880, pilgrimage groups have made their way to Knock, bringing with them their prayers and petitions. Special pilgrimage Sundays have long been a central part of the annual calendar at Knock Shrine and the…
The move by Supermacs to begin a phased reopening of their outlets from today is one small step that might boost beef demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham. From today (22 April), customers will be able to avail of…
The Government's decision to extend the ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of August will impact on concerts and festivals due to take place across the region this Summer. The Saltwater festival due to take place at Westport House from…
A team of 50 Mayo physiotherapy colleagues working on the frontline for the people of Mayo are going further in their fight against Covid-19 next week. On Saturday 2nd of May 2020, 50 physiotherapists from all across the county will take on individual…
Today a new, free of charge, support service, Together 4 Cancer Concern has been launched by the Irish Cancer Society, the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and Cancer Care West. The organisations have come together to build a virtual community of care…
New figures show that the number of patients in hospitals confirmed as having Covid-19 has reduced. A new HSE report shows there are 770 confirmed cases in the county's hospitals, as well as 320 suspected cases that are waiting for their test results. The…
As the Mayo / Roscommon Hospice struggles to meet its fundraising targets due to Covid-19 restrictions, two Transition Year students at CBS in Roscommon raised almost €11,000 for the hospice in a tractor run last month. Tommie O'Hara and Sean McCormack…
A number of Supermacs restaurants are reopening from today, over a phased basis. The outlets will be operating delivery, 'drive thru' and 'drive and collect' services, in order to comply with social distancing measures, while seating areas in their…
Conradh na Gaeilge will meet with government officials today to discuss the decision to postpone all of this summer's Gaeltacht college courses. The government announced earlier this week that no Irish language courses will be run in the Gaeltacht this…
The Education Minister has told students to aim for the Leaving Cert starting on Wednesday, July 29th. The exams have been pushed back from the usual start date of early June, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Minister Joe McHugh says he hopes to confirm the date…
730 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, after a further 44 fatalities were confirmed yesterday evening - including 2 additional deaths in the west and 2 in the northwest. 388 new diagnosed cases have also been recorded, bringing the total number to…
The Taoiseach says a plan for exiting Covid-19 restrictions will be published before May 5th. The current measures to slow the spread of the disease will be in place until then, but the plan will outline a timeline of how society and the economy can get back…
Ireland is entering the worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s according to new Government figures. The economy is expected to contract by more than 10 per cent this year - with unemployment forecast to reach its highest ever level at 22 per…
Mass gatherings are banned until the end of August. The Government says events for over 5,000 people will not be granted licenses. It means all summer gigs and music festivals are cancelled until September at the earliest. The 2020 Tidy Towns competition has…
A further 44 people are confirmed to have died from Covid19 in the Republic. 388 new cases have also been confirmed today. It now brings the death toll to 730, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 16,040.
No Irish language courses will be run in the Gaeltacht this Summer, as a result of Covid-19. The Department with responsibility for the Gaeltacht says that, following consultation with health authorities and in the interests of protecting public health, this…
RTÉ broadcaster and journalist Sean O'Rourke has announced he is to retire next month. A graduate of NUI Galway, he began working as a journalist with the Connacht Tribune in 1973 and later joined the Irish Press. He began his broadcasting career with RTÉ…
New measures have been introduced to extend a range of vehicle requirements, including NCT tests and driving licences. The extensions follow the closure of a number of Road Safety Authority Services because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move has been welcome…
The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council Brendan Mulroy says he is hugely proud of the people of the county for the way they are adhering to the government imposed Covid-19 restrictions. While he described the last number of weeks as a “terrible time…
Gardaí in Galway have seized €21,000 worth of suspected cocaine following a routine traffic stop in the Bushy Park area of Galway City yesterday evening. At approximately 7pm members of the Roads Policing unit in Galway stopped a car at Bushy Park. There were…
A Mayo woman stranded on a cruise ship off the coast of Australia has taken the first steps in her bid to repatriation. Castlebar Musician Kate Heneghan had been quarantined on The Ruby Princess cruise ship near Sydney for nearly a month, but her and her band…
There are calls for a deadline to be put on the Greens, Social Democrats and Labour to make a judgement on whether they want to be part of the next government. A number of Independents met with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail yesterday on their proposed framework…
As the nation continues to come together to battle the Coronavirus, support for the heroic frontline medical staff is constantly required, even down to essential toiletries that Intensive Care Unit (ICU) staff require after a long, hard shift. Roscommon man…
The health watchdog will today publish new guidelines for nursing homes to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.Nursing homes account for almost half of the Republic's deaths from Covid-19.According to The Irish Times, one in five residents in care homes…
Almost 150 thousand construction workers could be back in work as early as next month.Plans by the construction industry to stress test health procedures at sites were discussed at a meeting between government officials, trade unions and employers…
The Department of Health announced yesterday evening that a further 77 people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, bringing the overall death toll in Ireland to 687. 401 more cases of the coronavirus have also been confirmed in the Republic,…
The agreement between the government and private hospitals is having a negative impact on the quality of care received by some patients. That’s according to Mayo Fine Gael deputy Alan Dillon The deputy claims that families who have paid private health…
The Dublin Horse Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. The Horse Show was due to take place at the RDS in Dublin from 15-19 July, but this evening the RDS has announced the event is cancelled, as part of the national effort to control the virus.
Today's monthly meeting of Mayo County Council was a much smaller event than usual, due to social distancing measures during the Coronavirus outbreak. Only 9 of the 30 elected councillors were in attendance at Aras an Condae, along with the council Chief…
The Minister for Health Simon Harris has warned that allowing complacency to set in, in efforts to combat Covid-19, could be disastrous and potentially fatal. Minister Harris is appealing to the general public to continue adhering to the restrictions, amid…
A number of independent rural TDs will meet with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael this afternoon to discuss supporting a government. The two parties are eight short of a Dáil majority, and the Greens, Labour and Social Democrats are still considering whether to…
Irish Water and Mayo County Council crews are working to repair a major burst on the watermain in the Belmullet area, which has left over 100 customers without water. The burst occurred on the Ballyglass line outside Belmullet last night and is affecting…
The Fianna Fail-Fine Gael proposal to introduce a land price cap is 'totally against' the property rights of farmers. That’s the view of IFA President Tim Cullinan, after it emerged that the two parties would look to hold a referendum on the matter after…