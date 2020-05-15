A Mayo family have called for an investigation into why patients suspected of having been infected with Covid-19 were cared for on the same ward as non-Covid patients.

79 year-old Jackie Carolan of Ballymunnelly, Bellacorrick, Ballina died in a "Covid bay" on the elderly care medicine ward at Mayo University Hospital on the first of April.

He had been moved there, where there were three other suspected covid-19 patients, from a stroke bay on the same ward the day before.

The Irish Independent reports that Mr Carolan's daughter Teresa Shaw says there shouldn't have been any Covid patients on the ward, but she claims there was.

Midwest News have contacted the HSE for comment on the case and are awaiting a response.