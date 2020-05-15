Fianna Fáil is demanding a Dáil debate on historical sexual abuse in the Irish scouting movement.

An internal review commissioned by Scouting Ireland by child safeguarding expert Ian Elliot has found it's hard to determine the full extent of the problem because records have been lost and destroyed.

But 356 survivors have already come forward, and 275 alleged abusers have been identified.

Galway East deputy Anne Rabbitte, the Fianna Fáil spokesperson on children, believes there's more to be uncovered.