A car being driven at 204km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N5 in Mayo shortly after midnight on Wednesday (May 130 was detected by gardai.

The gardai pursued and stopped the car. The driver was found in possession of a small quantity of cocaine (subject to analysis), and tested positive for cocaine on a roads side drug test.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized. A file is being prepared for the DPP.