There are fears contact tracing may not have occurred for Covid-19 patients at one hospital in the country.

It's after an unnamed facility only told authorities of around 250 confirmed cases, some from as far back as March, yesterday evening.

As a result, all of the country's hospitals will now have their Covid-19 systems examined, to ensure they are meeting their legal obligation to report infectious diseases immediately.

There are now 23,847 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic, while 1,506 people with the virus have died.

In Mayo the total number of confirmed Covid 19 cases now stands at 540, 405 in Galway, 298 in Roscommon, 128 in Sligo and 77 in Leitrim.

Cabinet Ministers are due to consider today whether to go ahead with the first phase of easing coronavirus restrictions.

It's expected they will approve the measures on advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

From next Monday, May 18th, the first phase of easing Coronavirus restrictions is due to start.

It would mean that some outdoor work can begin again, and that the likes of DIY and hardware stores can re-open physical stores.

Small outdoor gatherings of up to four people not from the same household would also be allowed.